Enigma Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.90 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and $2.90 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Enigma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Mercatox, HitBTC and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.01031265 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000083 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000420 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, GOPAX, HitBTC, ABCC, Tidex, Huobi, Liqui, Binance, Hotbit, Kyber Network, AirSwap, OKEx and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

