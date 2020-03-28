Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of Enstar Group worth $10,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Enstar Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Enstar Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Enstar Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Enstar Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

ESGR traded down $12.75 on Friday, reaching $145.43. 77,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,127. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.99 and its 200-day moving average is $193.01. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.71. Enstar Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $94.58 and a twelve month high of $213.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $380.57 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.