Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,242 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 284,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $6,758,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 208,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $5,035,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,113,700 shares of company stock valued at $26,612,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

EPD traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. 13,163,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,532,132. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

