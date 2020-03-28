Envion (EVN) Market Capitalization Tops $16.48 Million

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Envion has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One Envion token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001949 BTC on exchanges including Token Store and YoBit. Envion has a market cap of $16.48 million and $185.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Envion

Envion’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens. The official website for Envion is www.envion.org. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Envion Token Trading

Envion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Envion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Envion using one of the exchanges listed above.

