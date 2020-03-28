Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $632.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) will announce sales of $632.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $610.50 million to $651.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Envista.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Envista from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Envista in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 2,654.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NVST opened at $14.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98. Envista has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $33.30.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

