EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,397,700 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the February 27th total of 8,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $91.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

