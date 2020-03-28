EOS (EOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.03 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00035383 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Poloniex, HitBTC and CPDAX. EOS has a market cap of $2.03 billion and $2.37 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,018,025,973 coins and its circulating supply is 921,325,962 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Bit-Z, YoBit, DragonEX, OKEx, Tidex, CoinBene, LBank, Vebitcoin, EXX, Coinrail, Mercatox, CoinExchange, OTCBTC, Kraken, Ovis, Rfinex, IDCM, Gate.io, Neraex, COSS, Hotbit, Bitbns, Livecoin, Fatbtc, ChaoEX, ABCC, Exmo, Instant Bitex, Kucoin, Koinex, Cobinhood, TOPBTC, OEX, Liqui, Bitfinex, IDAX, Huobi, Poloniex, Coindeal, BitFlip, Kuna, C2CX, QBTC, GOPAX, Coinbe, CPDAX, Cryptomate, DOBI trade, CoinEx, ZB.COM, BigONE, OpenLedger DEX, Bilaxy, Tidebit, CoinTiger, RightBTC, Coinsuper, Upbit, BtcTrade.im, Bibox, WazirX, Cryptopia, DigiFinex, HitBTC, BCEX, Bithumb, BitMart, Binance, Exrates and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

