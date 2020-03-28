EOS Hits Market Cap of $2.01 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and approximately $2.58 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00034814 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, IDAX, Gate.io and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,018,007,192 coins and its circulating supply is 921,307,181 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Coinrail, OKEx, ZB.COM, Bibox, Exrates, HitBTC, Neraex, Cryptomate, Bitbns, RightBTC, DigiFinex, Kraken, Instant Bitex, Poloniex, Huobi, BitFlip, Koinex, Tidebit, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Zebpay, Bilaxy, Upbit, Tidex, C2CX, OEX, Gate.io, CPDAX, TOPBTC, CoinEx, DOBI trade, OTCBTC, IDAX, Bitfinex, GOPAX, OpenLedger DEX, IDCM, ABCC, EXX, WazirX, Bithumb, Exmo, CoinBene, Ovis, Cobinhood, DragonEX, ChaoEX, Cryptopia, Hotbit, Vebitcoin, Binance, BCEX, Fatbtc, Kucoin, Coindeal, Liqui, QBTC, CoinTiger, Mercatox, Coinbe, Coinone, Rfinex, BtcTrade.im, LBank, YoBit, Coinsuper, BigONE, Kuna, CoinExchange and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

