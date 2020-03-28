EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,625 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.61% of EPAM Systems worth $71,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $619,422,000 after purchasing an additional 138,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,127 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 363,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,119,000 after acquiring an additional 37,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,843,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $175.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $248.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

