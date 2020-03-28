Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock Position Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Epizyme worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Epizyme by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Epizyme by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 651,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 372,321 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Epizyme by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Epizyme news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $53,757.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,361.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $73,909.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,285 shares of company stock valued at $391,749. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPZM shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Epizyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $17.78 on Friday. Epizyme Inc has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a current ratio of 11.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 715.53% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Analysts forecast that Epizyme Inc will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

