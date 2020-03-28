EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.35% of EPR Properties worth $74,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.73. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.16.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.65 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 29.67%. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $4.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.84%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 82.72%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

