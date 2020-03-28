Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 38,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 203,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 106,776 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 684,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 34,385 shares during the period.

EWA stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $23.54.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

