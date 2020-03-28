Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 87,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 695.5% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 122,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 107,112 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.84. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

