Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,191 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $159.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.69. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

