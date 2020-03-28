Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 34,013 Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWL. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $59.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average of $55.34.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

