Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 63,128 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $25.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average of $32.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

