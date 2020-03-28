Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 73,203 First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 73,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 748.5% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,249,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,815 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,554.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 299,305 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,156,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,167,000 after buying an additional 196,242 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,068,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,238,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.41. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $34.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

