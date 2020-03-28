Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. State Street Corp boosted its position in Okta by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Okta by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,828,000 after buying an additional 765,117 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 511,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,057,000 after buying an additional 204,012 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Okta by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,872,000 after acquiring an additional 41,037 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 394,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $3,953,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,608,820.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $2,351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,849 shares of company stock valued at $20,398,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $121.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.71. Okta Inc has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKTA. DA Davidson raised their target price on Okta from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

