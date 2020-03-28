Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.