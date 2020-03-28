Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of ARK Innovation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,700,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,476,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13,802.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 172,111 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 385,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 156,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,325,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $43.76 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $60.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.44.

