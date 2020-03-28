Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

FDX opened at $120.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.75, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.