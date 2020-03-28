Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

FMB stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average is $55.55. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

