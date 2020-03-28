Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,604.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.33 per share, for a total transaction of $162,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Ingram bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,918.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,146,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.89. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

