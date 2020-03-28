Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 7,794 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $208,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,487,000 after buying an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $216.35 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $295.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.6018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $7.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.