Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $1.41 Million in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $516.00 to $463.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.08.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total value of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $434.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $477.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.