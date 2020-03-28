Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $1.47 Million in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 205,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 34,243 shares during the period. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $319,496.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIRI stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIRI. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

