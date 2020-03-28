Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $1.68 Million in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Global Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $178.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.10. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $155.91 and a 12 month high of $232.08.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

