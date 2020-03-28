Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $1.94 Million in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 211,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,377,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 312.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 86,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,820,000 after acquiring an additional 43,273 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 85,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,021,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKG opened at $152.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.09. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.19 and a fifty-two week high of $217.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.681 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

