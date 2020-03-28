Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $1.99 Million in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average of $54.35. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $59.55.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

