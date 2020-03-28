Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $2.15 Million in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF (NYSEARCA:JPHF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF (NYSEARCA:JPHF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 90,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 2.36% of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 76,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 835,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 902,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after acquiring an additional 137,779 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 76,944.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 44,628 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $25.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77.

