Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $2.53 Million in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,156,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,813,000 after acquiring an additional 428,955 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 590,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,371,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 486,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,654,000 after buying an additional 284,598 shares during the period. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 305,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 281,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $34.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $55.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.