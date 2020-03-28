Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in JD.Com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JD.Com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 24.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of JD.Com stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.23.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JD shares. HSBC initiated coverage on JD.Com in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.27.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.