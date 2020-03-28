Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares MSCI France ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWQ. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,837,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,304,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 21,184.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 31,777 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000.

EWQ opened at $23.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56. iShares MSCI France ETF has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $32.99.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

