Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,875 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 44,052 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in BP by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in BP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 621,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BP by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.16.

NYSE BP opened at $22.35 on Friday. BP plc has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.82.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

