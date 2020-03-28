Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 141,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,362,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $155.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.54 and a 52 week high of $226.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.