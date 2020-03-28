Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,575,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,085 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Progressive by 476.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,808,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,953,000 after buying an additional 1,495,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,931,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,135,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,628,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,269 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on Progressive from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $73.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.