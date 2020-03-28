Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $33.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

