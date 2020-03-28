Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,118,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the February 27th total of 11,750,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson purchased 12,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $194,326.30. Also, Director Ramon De Oliveira purchased 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $198,248.20. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 59,475 shares of company stock worth $868,606. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $14.87. 4,291,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,751,897. Equitable has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

