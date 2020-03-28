Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 11,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 1,387,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 251.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,703,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,263,000 after buying an additional 1,218,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,599,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,291,000 after buying an additional 1,198,821 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.27. The company has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.21.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

