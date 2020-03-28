Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 433,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 454,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,353,000 after purchasing an additional 22,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 777,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.74 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $56.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.77.

