Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $110.17 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.19, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.40.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.