Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,789.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 206,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 196,013 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 191,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 140,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,110,000.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.1957 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

