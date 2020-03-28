Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,163 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

Shares of BABA opened at $188.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.09. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

