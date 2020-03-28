Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,853 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,602,081,000 after purchasing an additional 96,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LMT opened at $348.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.37. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.88.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.