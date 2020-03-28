Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $2.41 Million Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 140,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $12.13 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th.

