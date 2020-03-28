Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $2.43 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 96,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 384,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0761 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%.

