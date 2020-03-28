Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $2.50 Million Position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.16% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the fourth quarter worth $359,000.

Shares of EWO stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

About iShares MSCI Austria ETF

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

