Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,668. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $59.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.24.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

