Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $83.42 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.61.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

