Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $110.09 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.35.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

